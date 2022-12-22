ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville City Council worked through a brief agenda Monday night during a council meeting.
The first agenda item was proclaiming January 2023 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Zaira Parga, of the Sexual Assault Support Services, was on hand to accept the proclamation.
SASS provides sexual assault response services, including a 24-hour crisis response line; advocacy services; counseling services; and prevention and educational services.
“We serve Marshall and DeKalb counties,” Parga said. “We are proud to be part of Albertville and able to provide assistance to those who need it.”
Other items approved were:
• An ordinance establishing a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit inside the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheatre.
• Approved an alcohol license for Broken Oak Bourbon Society for Bootlegger’s Restaurant located at 119 E. Main St. No one attended the meeting to speak for or against the license request.
• Rescheduled the first council meeting in January to Jan. 9 due to the New Year’s holiday. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
