HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College congratulates the 690 outstanding students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.

Area students who made the lists include:

Uriel Carreno of Albertville — President’s List

Luis Franco of Albertville ­­— President’s List

Douglas Harper of Albertville —  President’s List

Tania Ramirez of Albertville —  President’s List

Karla Zurita-Jarquin of Albertville —  President’s List

Shelby Bennett of Guntersville —  President’s List

Anna Bodine of Guntersville —  President’s List

Sarah Harrell of Guntersville —  President’s List

James Jones of Guntersville —  President’s List

Tessa Lang of Guntersville —  President’s List

Johnson Sellnow of Guntersville —  President’s List

Tanner Nolen of Horton —  President’s List

Sindi Ortiz of Horton —  President’s List

Emily Arevalo of Albertville —  Dean’s List

Erica Howell of Albertville —  Dean’s List

Kaleb Lawson of Albertville —  Dean’s List

Jerardo Martinez-Rodriguez of Albertville —  Dean’s List

Jon Royster of Albertville —  Dean’s List

Asucena Renteria of Albervtille —  Dean’s List

Simon Aragon of Boaz —  Dean’s List

Lauren Hale of Boaz —  Dean’s List

Britney Rios-Cervantes of Boaz —  Dean’s List

Jessica Rosales Aguilar of Boaz —  Dean’s List

Morgan Clark of Guntersville —  Dean’s List

Gillian Hansard of Horton —  Dean’s List

Bobby Parrish of Horton —  Dean’s List

The Summer 2022 semester is underway, with a five-week Mini Term II session starting June 30. Fall 2022 classes begin Aug. 18 for regular and Mini Term I and on Oct. 14 for Mini Term II. Registration is open for both semesters. Visit wallacestate.edu to register and for more information or call 256-352-8000.

