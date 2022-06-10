HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College congratulates the 690 outstanding students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
Area students who made the lists include:
Uriel Carreno of Albertville — President’s List
Luis Franco of Albertville — President’s List
Douglas Harper of Albertville — President’s List
Tania Ramirez of Albertville — President’s List
Karla Zurita-Jarquin of Albertville — President’s List
Shelby Bennett of Guntersville — President’s List
Anna Bodine of Guntersville — President’s List
Sarah Harrell of Guntersville — President’s List
James Jones of Guntersville — President’s List
Tessa Lang of Guntersville — President’s List
Johnson Sellnow of Guntersville — President’s List
Tanner Nolen of Horton — President’s List
Sindi Ortiz of Horton — President’s List
Emily Arevalo of Albertville — Dean’s List
Erica Howell of Albertville — Dean’s List
Kaleb Lawson of Albertville — Dean’s List
Jerardo Martinez-Rodriguez of Albertville — Dean’s List
Jon Royster of Albertville — Dean’s List
Asucena Renteria of Albervtille — Dean’s List
Simon Aragon of Boaz — Dean’s List
Lauren Hale of Boaz — Dean’s List
Britney Rios-Cervantes of Boaz — Dean’s List
Jessica Rosales Aguilar of Boaz — Dean’s List
Morgan Clark of Guntersville — Dean’s List
Gillian Hansard of Horton — Dean’s List
Bobby Parrish of Horton — Dean’s List
The Summer 2022 semester is underway, with a five-week Mini Term II session starting June 30. Fall 2022 classes begin Aug. 18 for regular and Mini Term I and on Oct. 14 for Mini Term II. Registration is open for both semesters. Visit wallacestate.edu to register and for more information or call 256-352-8000.
