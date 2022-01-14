Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office involving a Blount County Sheriff Deputy.
On Jan. 11, deputies from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, and an Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were attempting to arrest and executed a warrant for Stevie B. Holmes, 40, of Cleveland concerning Making a Terrorist Threat.
Holmes resisted arrest and utilized a sharp instrument to attack and injure a deputy from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office which resulted in Holmes being shot. The injured deputy was treated at the scene and Holmes was air lifted to a local area hospital for medical treatment and is currently in stable condition.
Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Blount County District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.