The Albertville City Council on Monday approved a resolution awarding a one-time longevity bonus to City retirees. The bonus was approved March 30, 2022 by Alabama Legislation Act #2022-229.
The act will allow retirees or their beneficiaries to receive an extra $2 per month for each year of service.
The bonus does not include retirees whose former employer participated in the Employees Retirement System, unless that employer elects to come under the act “by official resolution” and incur all associated costs before Aug. 31.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the Aug. 1 meeting.
• Introduced Ordinance No. 1819-22 to amend Ordinance No. 868-07 to increase the issuance fee on business licenses to the amount of $14 as allowed by the Alabama Department of Revenue.
• Approved granting four vacation hours to employees who participate in the Albertville vs. Boaz Blood Drive. This drive will be held at the Boaz Rec Center on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and the Albertville Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The hours both days are 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
• Authorized Mayor Honea to sign documents relating to AIP Grant Project No. 3-01-004-034-2022 at the Albertville Regional Airport. This grant is for the rehabilitation of a runway.
• Rescheduled the Sept. 5 council meeting to the following Monday, Sept. 12 due to the observance of Labor Day.
