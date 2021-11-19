Thomas Miller has been in the Guntersville Scout troop since he was a first grader with Cub Scouts.
A senior at Guntersville High now, Thomas is getting ready to do his Eagle Scout project and he has chosen an ambitious one: building a concrete helipad for medical helicopters to land on at the Alder Springs Fire Department.
“They don’t have one now,” he said. “There is one at the Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge, but it is small and surrounded by trees. There are also often crosswinds on top of the mountain.”
Thomas is planning to build a 50x50 pad with lights on the corners. It will be immediately adjacent to the fire station.
The challenge – and the part he needs the public’s help with – is the fundraising. He’s trying to raise $15,000 to complete the pad. The sooner he can raise the money, the better. He needs to have his project finished by March.
People can donate by calling Thomas at 256-677-5881.
Thomas is the son of Hal and Darwyn Miller. He is a member of theCrimson Guard band where he plays trombone. He is a member of the Guntersville Church of Christ youth group and he works at Chick-Fil-A.
As a long-time member of the Scout troop, he has helped a number of other scouts on their Eagle projects over the years, most recently Alexander East as he completed the large pavilion behind First Presbyterian Church.
Two former Guntersville Eagle Scouts, Will and Cade Hamm, are members of the Alder Springs Fire Department and are longtime friends and mentors to Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.