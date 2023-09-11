Snead State Community College ended its 125th anniversary year with a bang at the Founders Day Festival and Pageant on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The event kicked off with the second Miss Founders Day Pageant.
The College welcomed back the reigning Miss Founders Day Julie Ramirez of Albertville to crown the winner of the Snead State division.
The College’s First Lady Janet Whitmore crowned the winner of the high school division. Miss Marshall County Ashley Gattis also assisted with the pageant.
Eighteen contestants entered one of the two divisions. The winner of the Snead State division is Madeline Emery, and the first runner-up is Gracie Koch.
Madeline, 19, is from Susan Moore and is majoring in Early Childhood Education. She is the daughter of Randall and Angie Emery. She is the colorguard instructor at Boaz High School and works part-time at Double K Nutrition.
Gracie is a political science major with plans to pursue a career in human rights and immigration law. She is a Snead ambassador and a representative for the epilepsy foundation.
The winner of the high school division – open to juniors and seniors in high school – is Ginna Bess Carr, and the first runner-up is Lila Jane Bonds.
Ginna is a senior at Guntersville High School. She is the daughter of Lee Carr and Ashley McKinzie. Ginna is a varsity cheerleader and plays golf for the Wildcats. She interned with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of North Alabama. She plans to attend Snead State in the fall and major in Communications and Public Relations. After finishing her degree, she plans to obtain a Master’s degree and become a children’s minister.
Lila Jane is a junior at Douglas High School. She is the captain of the colorguard for the Pride of Douglas Eagle Band. She is also the captain of the dance company at Kohl Academy of Performing Arts. She participates in productions at the Whole Backstage Theatre. Her most recent roles include student choreographer in “Lion King Jr.” and co-narrator in “Cheaper by the Dozen.” She was also selected to serve as a member of Marshall County Youth Leadership.
Following the pageant, Snead State held an opening ceremony to dedicate a new time capsule to replace the one removed last year from the cornerstone of the Story Administration Building.
Then an evening of food, games, entertainment and festival vendors led up to a fireworks display.
