Snead State Community College crowned the 2023 Miss Founders Day winners during the pageant on Saturday, Aug. 19. Pictured from left are Gracie Koch, first runner-up in the Snead State division, Miss Founders Day-Snead State Madeline Emery; 2022 Miss Founders Day-Snead State Julie Ramirez; Miss Marshall County Ashley Gattis; Miss Founders Day-High School Ginna Carr; and first runner-up in the High School division Lila Jane Bonds.