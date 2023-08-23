The Marshall County Christmas Coalition is gearing up for its annual sign-ups to help children across the county with gifts for Christmas.
According to Beth Sprouse, director of Marshall County Christmas Coalition, they helped almost 1,700 children in Marshall County last year.
“We always hold our sign-ups the Tuesday through Friday after Labor Day,” she said. “All students in the county will have a newsletter sent home from school about sign-ups around the third week in August.”
Sprouse, says working with the coalition is more of a calling than a job.
“I have a passion for this,” she said. “I was a former school teacher and also on the school board for two decades and I remember knowing which children the coalition were helping. I would have kids that would come back after Christmas and show me their new shoes or their new coat. Those kids would be so excited over just a coat, and it would just warm my heart. I can’t stand the thought of someone not having something for Christmas.”
Sprouse said many in the community have huge hearts like hers and volunteer to help the coalition with sign-ups year after year.
“It really takes an army and we have some fabulous folks in Marshall County,” she said.
The 2023 Marshall County Christmas Coalition sign-up schedule is as follows:
• Tuesday, Sept 5, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept 6, noon – 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept 7, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Friday, Sept 8, noon – 6 p.m.
Locations:
• Albertville First Methodist Church
• Boaz Parks and Recreation
• Guntersville Rec Center
All applicants must bring with them:
1. Name, photo identification, address, phone number, alternate phone number, and proof of Marshall County residency (copy of electric bill, water bill) in the name of the applicant, who must be a parent or legal guardian.
2. Name of school, grade, clothing sizes, shoe size, and a few reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child.
3. School name, and student ID number for children being homeschooled.
4. A list of every person who lives in your household.
5. If you are not the parent but are the legal guardian, you must bring proof of guardianship or custody documents.
6. Proof of ONE of the following (in the name of the applicant):
• Copy of 2022 tax return
• SSI letter (current) - if another adult living in the household is working, we must also have their proof of income
• Current legal paycheck stub - everyone that is working in the household
• July and August bank statements – showing weekly/monthly deposits for everyone working in the household
Only one adult per family will be allowed in the facility.
Applicants must speak English or bring an interpreter.
Please do not bring children to signups.
For more information on the Marshall County Christmas Coalition, contact the office at (256) 582-9998 or their website www.christmascoalition.org.
