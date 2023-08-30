The Marshall County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held a meeting at the Marshall County EMA Office recently.
The LEPC develops emergency response plans, reviews those plans annually and provides information about hazardous materials and mitigation activities in the community.
County officials, members of local fire departments, local business leaders, health care representatives and state and elected officials were among many who attended.
“We had a pretty good LEPC before COVID hit and everything just kind of died,” said Blake Farmer, Marshall County EMA director. Farmer previously worked with the Boaz Fire Department for over 14 years before transitioning to the position of EMA Director.
“You learn a lot through LEPC and visiting all these different industries. I mean you all have something special there and trying to plan for them is difficult sometimes because of the manpower we have within our county,” Farmer continued.
“The good thing was back in the day with Anita and some of the others, they set up the LEPC Funds and the cities have paid into it and some of the industries have done special grants and stuff through that. We have been able to build a stockpile of resources here at EMA and throughout our fire departments. That has helped us out tremendously. Us as EMA and staff, we have done our best to maintain that, keep that going and keep the equipment up to par. We are very thankful for what the industries have done, what the cities have done, the mayors and also the County Commission has helped to keep us going.”
Farmer said they are in good shape.
“Right now, we are sitting on after COVID money and all, we’re at about 13 message boards now, we have five light plants, we have a medical Kubota, we also have a spill response trailer for things on the highways or in our waterways. We have a lot of things we keep here just for the first responders throughout our county. Another piece that falls into that, for those who don’t know, back in 2003-04, the state had a need for a mutual aid system and Marshall County was blessed to be able to get that. We also now have a water team. The Hazmat Team and the Mutual Aid System come out of Huntsville and they are great to work with. Any time we called they came. A lot of that has to go back to LEPC,” he continued.
“The biggest thing with our industries is knowing what’s there. That’s the worst thing is to go walking into an industry and realize that y’all had something that you didn’t realize you had.
“We are on year three with our hazard mitigation plan right now. FEMA accepted it, we got our letter back from them and they put their blessing on it which was a big milestone for all of us.”
The Marshall County EMA plans to hold LEPC meetings three times a year. The next meeting will be Feb. 8th, 2024 at 10 a.m.
