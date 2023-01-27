MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed four education-focused executive orders and issued a memo to the Department of Early Childhood Education. Governor Ivey has consistently stated that improving educational outcomes for Alabama’s students is her top priority. The signing of these executive orders marks the first of many steps that will be taken to achieve her goal of having Alabama ranked in the top thirty states for numeracy and literacy by the end of her term. 

 “I am proud to sign these executive orders into effect and believe they will lay an essential foundation for ensuring every Alabama student receives a high-quality education,” said Governor Ivey. “This is the first of many steps I plan to take in this new term to increase Alabama’s national ranking in our students’ reading and math performance. Our children are our future, and by investing in their education, we are investing in a better Alabama.”  

