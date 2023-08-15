Albertville City School Board of Education members unanimously chose a new superintendent Tuesday morning.
Dr. Bart Reeves was tapped as the new superintendent in a special called meeting Tuesday at 7:15 a.m.
Reeves currently serves as the assistant executive director for the Alabama Association of School Boards. Before that, he was the superintendent of Satsuma City Schools and superintendent of Jackson County Schools. He’s also served as a principal for Jasper City Schools and an assistant principal and teacher for Guntersville City Schools.
Board President Bobby Stewart said the choice was a tough one to make.
“We started out with a pool of 13 applicants and in working with our attorney in Huntsville, we narrowed it down to five,” Stewart said.
“There is a lot of work that goes into choosing a new leader for the school system, and we had five great candidates.
“But we are not done with the work yet. We still have to offer him the job, negotiate things like salary and leave time. Once a contract is signed, we will have another special meeting to make it official.”
Albertville embarked on the search in June following Dr. Boyd K. English’s announcement that he would retire after six years as superintendent. The search, handled by the law firm of Lanier Ford in Huntsville, attracted 13 candidates.
The other candidates included Dr. John Barge, Dr. Robert Sims, Dr. Brian Thomas and Todd Watkins, the current interim superintendent. All five candidates were interviewed publicly over the past two weeks.
Stewart said the board met early Tuesday because choosing a new superintendent “is a very important thing,” and all the board members hold full-time jobs and had “spent a fair amount of time away from work for this process.”
“This is one of the most important things we will do as a board,” Stewart said. “There are only two people who work at the pleasure of the board and that is the chief financial officer and the superintendent.”
Attempts by The Reporter to speak with Reeves were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Stewart said public comments, social media posts and conversations with teachers and staff members were considered as part of the selection process.
“I personally read every message we received,” he said. “In the public interviews, we were able to utilize most of the questions we pulled from the public. That made some of the interviews go a bit long, but it is all part of the process.
“Most of us went with our conviction. We emailed and talked to the public and principals. We had a large body that provided input.
“You can’t choose five superintendents … you can only choose one.”
Stewart said he couldn’t put a timeline on when Reeves would take the helm of the school system.
“Dr. Reeves is no stranger to this area,” Stewart said. “He and his wife both have ties here. I know they are excited to get back to the area.”
Reeves is married to Amy Rollins Reeves. The couple met as teachers at Guntersville Middle school in 2000.
Amy Reeves is a National Board-Certified Teacher. She taught 12 years before making the decision to stay at home with their children, John Whit, 10; Hadley, 9; and Harper, 6. The Reeves family currently resides in Saraland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.