Albertville and Boaz Rotary are teaming up to raise money for Children’s CARE Flight Critical Care Transport on Saturday, July 8 at noon.
The cornhole tournament will be at 1446 Old Oneonta Road, Horton, AL 35980. There is a $60 entry fee for each team as well as a $50 blind draw entry fee. Be sure to bring your own cooler and lawn chair. If you are unable to come and play, you can always visit www.bnbal.org to donate.
All the money that is raised will be the Albertville and Boaz Rotary donation when they go to Boiling n’ Bragging in August. Boiling n’ Bragging is the Alabama Rotary’s kick off to the football season where Rotary clubs from all over get together, eat, talk and play some cornhole. The winner of Boiling n’ Bragging receives half of the proceeds for their club and the other half goes to Children’s CARE Flight Critical Care Transport, although most clubs go ahead and give all the money to Children’s.
The Albertville and Boaz Rotary Cornhole tournament started a few years ago to find out who the best cornhole players were but slowed down due to COVID. If you’re not interested in cornhole, but you want to get involved with another fundraiser, you can call the Albertville or Boaz Rotary and see about purchasing a raffle ticket for a Glock 43X for $25 each or 6 for $100. The raffle ends August 16.
If you’ve ever seen the red helicopter, you’ve seen the Children’s CARE Flight Critical Care Transport. Trained medical professionals are able to treat critically injured or sick kids are they are transported to a children’s hospital. This system gets over 1,000 calls a year to help kids in need of medical care. “It’s so vital that we get involved because we don’t have a children’s hospital,” said Dr. Charisse Jordan.
This year as a community, we can get together and donate to a very worthy cause and have a little fun while we’re at it. “No amount is too small or too large,” said Dr. Jordan.
Marshall County is a community that invests when it sees a need. Dr. Jordan also said, “Children are our future, and we have to take care of our kids.”
Although some of us haven’t had to use the Children’s CARE Flight Critical Care Transport, you probably know someone in the community who isn’t as fortunate. We have several kids who have used this system and are still with us today because of it. The next time you see the red helicopter, remember the kids and their families and say a little prayer.
