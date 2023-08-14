The Albertville City Schools Board of Education will hold a special called board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7:15 a.m. to name the system’s new superintendent.
The board will choose a new leader from the five finalists for the position — Dr. Robert Sims, ACS Interim Superintendent Todd Watkins, Dr. Bart Reeves, Dr. John Barge and Dr. Brian Thomas.
The board conducted public interviews with all five. Stories on those interviews can be found on The Reporter’s website.
