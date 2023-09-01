ALBERTVILLE — The Albertville Fire Department responded to a call at Hobby Lobby on Friday afternoon.
The fire is under control, but persons are advised to avoid the area. Three fire trucks, two ambulances and numerous Albertville Police units responded to the scene.
Albertville Fire Marshal Brent Ennis said two people were checked for injuries.
