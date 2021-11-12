Another list of dilapidated properties within the city of Boaz has been demolished.
During a meeting Monday night, Boaz City Council members adopted a resolution to put a lien in the amount of $5,583 against a property at 16 Pleasant Hill Cutoff Road. The lien covers the demolition costs, court filing fees, registered mail costs and administrative costs to make the property safe, said City Attorney Christie Knowles.
“This is the last step in the condemnation process,” Knowles said. “This is the first of many resolutions the council will be asked to handle in the upcoming months. We have a spreadsheet full of properties that need our attention.”
Last month, city leaders cleared the way for three other structures to be demolished due to safety concerns.
City Building Inspector Nick Borden said the homes at 13 Coosa Road and 1019 Mount Vernon Road were severely damaged by fire. A home at 551 Denson Ave. has been abandoned and has deteriorated over the years until it is now unsafe.
“We are looking to clean up the city of Boaz,” Borden said in October. “These are just the first of many homes and structures we are looking at.”
Knowles said the costs to demolish the structures will be charged against the land as a municipal lien. Borden said the cost will be based on the work required to demolish each structure and will be unique to each property.
Contractors now have 180 to complete the work, Borden said.
In other business, council members also:
• Reappointed Lane Spruiell to the Boaz Gas Board with a term expiring on Oct. 1, 2027.
• Set a public hearing for Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center to discuss a request from Second Baptist Church, owner of a property located at 309 McVille Road, to rezone the property from B-3 (General Business District) to R-2 (Medium Density Detached Residential District).
Borden said the city’s Planning Commission has given approval to the change, which will allow the church to sell the parsonage as a home.
“I am on the fence on this one,” Borden said when asked if he supported the zoning change. “I hate to lose any business property. But I’m happy the church will be able to sell the property to someone who can use it.
“In future, I guess the property can always be rezoned if the need arises.”
• Approved payment of $251,221 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted separately at City Hall for public inspection.
Mayor David Dyar and Councilman Mike Matthews did not attend Monday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.