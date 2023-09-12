An Asbury teen died in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon. He was the second teen to die in a vehicle crash in Marshall County within the past week.
Connor Parker, 18, died after the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck the teen was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail before traveling onto a concrete bridge railing and ultimately falling off the bridge into a creek.
Parker, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident according to Alabama State Troopers, was ejected from the truck and declared dead at the scene.
The accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Hustleville Road near Rice Mill Chavers Road, approximately four miles north of Albertville, on what is commonly referred to as the Swinging Bridge.
First responders from Albertville Police and Fire departments; the Asbury and Alder Springs volunteer fire departments; Guntersville Fire and Rescue Department; Marshall County EMA; Marshall Medical Center EMS; and Alabama State Troopers responded to the scene with the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. Chaplains from the Coroner’s Office offered support not only to Parker’s family, but also to those responding to the scene.
Guntersville Fire offered specially trained firemen utilizing ropes to rappel into the creek to assist in recovering Parker’s body.
Parker is being recalled as a “sweet young man” and are offering prayers and support for the Asbury Schools where Parker graduated in May.
Lynn Edmondson, an Asbury School employee, remembered Parker for his servant’s heart.
“Connor was a kid who loved with everything he had,” she said. “When family and friends gatherings would take place, he would always be the first to take care of asking me if I was finished with my plate. Connor would take my plate and take it where it needed to be. He had a true servant’s heart.”
Parker was laid to rest Tuesday at Asbury Methodist Cemetery.
He is survived by his grandparents, Jeff and Rachel Terrell, of Asbury; parents, Wendy Parker, of Boaz, and Randy Parker, of Grant; sisters, Makayla and Jason Smalley, of Asbury, and Kayla Garvin, of Albertville; brothers, Kody Parker and Collin Parker, both of Asbury, and Kane Parker, of Albertville; and by a niece and a nephew.
Parker was the second teen that died in the Albertville area in the past week. On Labor Day, Julius Jamear “JJ” Staten died when the Jeep he was driving on Alabama 205 ran off the road, into a ditch and flipped multiple times after striking a culvert. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. as Staten was on his way to an early morning football practice session. He was laid to rest Sunday following a funeral service at LifePoint Church in Albertville.
