GUNTERSVILLE – The mountaintop chalets at Lake Guntersville State Park have long reigned as one of the park’s top attractions, even though they hadn’t undergone a major facelift in more than 20 years.
That’s not the case anymore.
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship joined elected officials, business leaders and State Parks officials today at the unveiling of the renovated chalets that featured a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
“Renovating the chalets at Lake Guntersville has been a dream and a goal for a long time, and we believe these renovations will make them even more zattractive for our guests,” Blankenship said. “People really love them, and they’ve been extremely loyal, gracious and patient with us while we worked to make this dream into a reality.
“The chalets are now undoubtedly some of the most beautiful accommodations we have in our State Parks system, and it’s gratifying to know so many people will enjoy the natural beauty of Lake Guntersville and northeast Alabama by staying in them.”
The 18 renovated chalets have undergone a complete transformation, with new flooring and roofs. The most notable difference, though, is the updated, modern interiors that have a rustic and sophisticated vibe. Reservations for them can be made at www.alapark.com/online-reservations or by calling the park.
The mountaintop chalets provide some of the area’s best views of Lake Guntersville from the crest of Taylor Mountain. The renovation project took 16 months to complete, according to park officials, at a cost of $2.2 million.
A few cosmetic upgrades in some chalets continue, but that work won’t hinder guests’ enjoyment or ability to book a stay in them.
Birmingham-based bDot Architecture handled the design work for the chalets, while the contractor was Wyatt Sasser Construction LLC, which is based in Andalusia.
Local elected and business leaders attended today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, and local tourism officials also celebrated the project’s completion.
“Lake Guntersville State Park is one of the crown jewels of our local community, and it’s a wonderful day when there’s an upgrade to make the park better than ever,” Blankenship said.
A majority of funding for State Parks – 80-to-90 percent annually – is generated through user fees for rental, lodging, golf and other amenities in the parks.
The State Parks attracted a record 6.27 million visitors in fiscal year 2020, as many people sought outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and upgrading facilities, like the Lake Guntersville chalet renovation, should help that number continue to grow.
About Alabama’s State Parks System
The Alabama State Parks is a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and maintains 21 state parks encompassing approximately 48,000 acres of land and water in Alabama. The parks range from Gulf Coast beaches to the Appalachian Mountains and provide opportunities and facilities from basic day-use activities to resort convention lodging, restaurants and golfing areas. These parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. Make reservations at www.alapark.com/online-reservations and learn more at www.alapark.com. Partners Pay the Way.
About Lake Guntersville State Park
Located on the banks of the Tennessee River, the park features 6,000 acres of natural woodlands, as well as an 18-hole championship golf course, beach complex, hiking and biking trails, a zipline course and access to one of the finest bass fisheries in America. Accommodations include a resort inn with restaurant, lakeside cabins and mountaintop chalets.
