The movie “No Man’s Law” recently held its premiere and it was filmed primarily in north Alabama. It included several scenes in Marshall County and the director, Richard Douglas Jensen, elaborated more about that.
Most of the scenes shot in Marshall County were in the northern part of the county. And they included the iconic “Dukes of Hazzard” car the General Lee. Richard Yates of Claysville owns the Dukes of Hazzard Mobile Museum and several cars from the show that he takes to car shows and other festivals. He provided the car.
“No Man’s Law” is a drama about a suicidal ex-Border Patrol agent who rescues a lost migrant child on the border and vows to return her to her parents in North Alabama, where they work as farm laborers, Jensen said.
The problem is transporting illegal migrants is against federal law and a manhunt ensues.
“The ex-patrolman races against time to return the girl before he is arrested. The movie tackles the thorny issue of human rights and U.S. border policy,” Jensen said.
“No Man’s Law” features an international cast of stars who attended the red carpet and premiere, held at the River Event Center in Lacey Springs.
Emmy Award-winning Spanish movie star Natalia Bilbao, who plays the Border Patrol agent who leads the manhunt, was on hand, as well as Huntsville’s Richard Douglas Jensen, a former Dukes of Hazzard actor, who plays the ex-border patrolman. He also wrote, produced and directed the film. The General Lee makes a cameo appearance in the film.
While the movie takes place in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama, the majority of the movie was shot in North Alabama, including Guntersville.
“A key scene of comic relief in the film is when Dee, the border patrol agent, is buying a getaway car. He asks a local man for ‘a fast car that can outrun the sheriff,’” Jensen said. “The local man offers to sell him a General Lee.”
The General Lee in the film belongs to Randy Yates of Guntersville and the actor playing the salesman is Yates’ son, Jacob Yates.
“We asked Randy if we could use his General Lee in the film and he said we could, so long as we weren’t going to make any negative comment about the Confederate flag on the top of the car. I told him we absolutely love the General Lee and wanted to use it as a wink-wink reference to the old days when I used to guest star on the show,” Jensen said.
That scene was shot at Yates’ farm in Guntersville.
“It was a lot of fun. Jacob was a first-time actor and he did great and the General Lee looks great, of course,” Jensen said.
Jensen said many of the driving sequences in the film were shot in and around Guntersville, and other parts of Marshall County, including on Hwy. 79, Cathedral Caverns Highway, Old Union Road and Baker’s Chapel Lane.
Jensen said the film is better for having been partially shot in Marshall County.
“I am trying to prove to the movie business that Alabama has everything a film maker needs to make a great movie. From the scenic landscape, to the unique architecture, to the amazing, friendly people, Alabama has what the movies want and need.” Jensen said.
“We are all thrilled that we premiered our Alabama-based movie here at home in Huntsville, Alabama. I set out to prove you can make a major feature film entirely in Alabama and we did it. We filmed in Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, Gurley, Owens Crossroads, Guntersville, and Flomaton. Every place we filmed, the people were Alabama helpful and Alabama proud,” Jensen said.
The 30-day long shooting schedule took over four months to complete due to Covid shutdowns and scheduling obstacles caused by the pandemic.
The film features an international cast, and an international creative team all of whom came to work in Alabama. “We have actors from Spain, Brazil, Alabama and Florida. Our editor is the famous Russian producer/editor Steven Antselevich, who now lives in Birmingham.” Jensen said.
“No Man’s Law” has won over 160 awards at over 60 film festivals globally, including SRFA Cannes Film Festival and the famous Bollywood Film Festival in India. The movie has won 10 Best Picture Awards to date.
The public premiere of “No Man’s Law” will be Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Princess Theater in downtown Decatur. Tickets are available at www.princesstheatre.org.
“No Man’s Law celebrates Hollywood in Alabama,” Jensen said. “The movie is entertaining, and you’ll see folks you know, recognize lots of local landmarks, and Alabama the Beautiful looks great on film.
