The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Laura Braswell as the new NLJC Director for the Greater Marshall County Chapter in Alabama.
The National League of Junior Cotillions program, which features character education, etiquette, and social dance training for fifth-through eighth-grade students, includes five classes and two Balls over an eight-month period.
The purpose of the National League of Junior Cotillions program is to give students instruction in ballroom dance and practice in the social courtesies needed for better relationships with their family and friends. Students actively learn life skills through a creative method employing role-playing, skits, and games.
The social behavior component ranges from rules of conversation to formal and informal table manners. In addition to the usual courtesies connected with dancing, etiquette instruction is also provided with regards to the following: acknowledgment of gifts, behavior at cultural and civic events, correspondence, interaction in groups, introductions, paying and receiving compliments, receiving lines, sportsmanship, sports etiquette, instructional dinners, telephone courtesy, and many other areas of social conduct.
The National League of Junior Cotillions’ setting will encourage children to be comfortable together, to make new friends, and to enjoy themselves. Communication skills learned by young ladies and gentlemen in a peer group setting provide graduating students with increased confidence and poise in social situations.
Laura Braswell lives in Guntersville, Alabama with her husband Jason Braswell. Together they have two children, Brooke and Jax. Laura is heavily involved in her community and is a part of several local organizations such as the Marshall Women’s Guild supporting the Foundation for the Marshall Medical Centers. In addition to these commitments, she also serves on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Marshall County and the Marshall County Human Resources Management Association. Laura currently serves as the Director of Workforce Development for the Marshall County Economic Development Council. She is also a graduate of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge and now is on the organization’s Alumni Committee. Finally, Laura and her family of four attend First Baptist Church in Guntersville.
When asked about her desire to become an NLJC Director in her community Laura explained, “I believe our children thrive when they are confident and show kindness and respect for others. We are raising future leaders, problem solvers, and difference makers. I want to inspire our youth to be the best versions of themselves.”
The National League of Junior Cotillions is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the program was established in 1979. There are now over 200 chapters in 20 states across the country, involving thousands of students. President Charles Anthony Winters said, “We are delighted to see this training begin in Guntersville, Alabama. It has had a great impact on the self-esteem and social development of young people across the country.”
If you would like to know more about the program, please call Laura Braswell at 214-683-2536, email laura.braswell@nljc.com, National Headquarters at 1-800-633- 7947, or visit our award-winning website at www.nljc.com.
