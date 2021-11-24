Twinkling lights, Christmas trees, Santa...the holiday season is officially on. There are so many fun events all over north Alabama to celebrate Christmas and the holidays, so check out these events and add them to your must-do list this holiday season.
Galaxy of Lights
The Galaxy of Lights at the Huntsville Botanical Garden is such a magical holiday event. Guests can walk the Galaxy of Lights from November 11-28 and then the driving nights begin December 2 through January 1.
Rocket City Trash Pandas Winter Wonderland
The Trash Pandas have created a Winter Wonderland at Toyota Field this holiday season. There’s more than a mile of Christmas lights to drive through. After driving through the lights, walk around the different stations in the stadium and get some hot cocoa, make s’mores, and create crafts. November 12 - December 21
Skating in the Park
Skating in the Park at the Huntsville Museum of Art is a fun way to get some exercise, have fun and be outdoors. Skating in the Park is from November 19 through January 17.
Wonderland Under Warrior
Rickwood Caverns State Park transforms the cave into Wonderland Under Warrior with thousands of beautiful Christmas lights throughout the cave! Wonderland Under Warrior is a whimsical journey underground, transforming the already magnificent cave into a special holiday experience. Visitors come to see over 100,000 twinkling lights and to walk the lighted path among the stalactite, stalagmites and other unique geological formations. November 20-24 (closed Thanksgiving Day), November 26-28, December 4-5, December 11-12, and December 26-30 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), and January1-2, 2022 from 2pm until 8pm. Admission is $10 per person for ages 3 and up.
Christmas in the Country
The annual Christmas in the Country will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the LaGrange College Site Park. The park will be open from 9am - 4pm for the festivities.
Take a walk back in time and experience Christmas of yesteryear. Be sure to stop by the Welcome Center upon arrival for delicious baked goods for purchase at the annual bake sale. Proceeds go towards the upkeep and maintenance of the park.
Afterwards, take a self-guided tour of the pioneer log cabin village. Each cabin is beautifully decorated, both inside and out. There is a period kitchen, barber shop, and chapel as well and these make great backdrops for holiday pictures.
Santa will make an appearance for kids of all ages and be available for photos. There will be various vendors, arts and crafts, and concessions, as well as hayrides to the top of the mountain and the historic LaGrange Cemetery.
No admission is charged for this event, but donations are welcomed and go towards the upkeep and maintenance of the facilities at the park. For more information, contact Louise Lenz at 256-446-9324 or louiselenz9324@gmail.com.
Location: LaGrange College Site Park, 1491 LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
Christmas at the Falls
Noccalula Falls Park is all lit up for Christmas at the Falls from November 25 to December 23 and December 26 to January 1 from 5-9pm. Tickets must be prepurchased. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Christmas in the Park
Arab City Park is transformed into Christmas in the Park, a festive and over-the-top display of merriment and holiday splendor. More than two million lights will illuminate the night sky and decorations galore will line the sidewalks for four weeks, beginning November 26 through December 31.
Huntsville Tinsel Trail
The Tinsel Trail at Big Spring Park in Huntsville is going to be bigger than ever this year! It’s expanding across Church Street into Big Spring Park West. There will be pop up versions of the Downtown Craft Coffee Trail and other food trucks. November 26 through January 2.
Christmas at Ave Maria Grotto
Experience Christmas at the Grotto and the beauty of Br. Joseph’s work at night surrounded by lights and music. And on December 19, there will be a Christmas Crafts Fair in the parking lot plus live musical performances throughout the park. Coffee and cookies will be available each night.
Dates:
November 26, 27 - 5pm-9pm
December 2, 3, 4 - 5pm-9pm
December 9, 10, 11 - 5pm-9pm
December 16, 17, 18 - 5pm-9pm
December 22, 23 - 5pm-9pm
December 30, 31 - 5pm-9pm
Admission: adults $6, students $3, children under 3 - free. Wagon rides on Dec 17,18 - $5.
Shoals Tinsel Trail
Stroll through the Shoals Tinsel Trail at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia and see uniquely decorated trees from December 3 - January 3. Proceeds from this year’s Tinsel Trail are used to support local charities.
Christmas on the Square in Moulton
The square in downtown Moulton will come alive this Christmas with brightly decorated Christmas trees and photo/selfie backdrops for individuals and families to enjoy the beauty of the holiday season. The Trail of Trees will be open from December 4, 2021 through January 4, 2022.
Christmas on the Square is a display of uniquely decorated Christmas trees, sponsored and decorated by individuals, groups and businesses from Lawrence County and the surrounding area. The trail also features various photo backdrops or selfie stations to document the magical Christmas experience.
The official Christmas on the Square tree lighting ceremony will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6pm. There will be a special countdown ceremony, live music entertainment, free hot chocolate and free horse-driven carriage rides to officially kick off the start of the 2021 Christmas on the Square season.
Additional activities to add to the festive fun are planned and include a hot chocolate social on Friday, December 10 at 6pm, which will include carriage rides, live music, dancing and free hot chocolate. A kid’s night with a theme of Miracle on Court Street will be held Friday, December 17 at 6pm and will include carriage rides, live characters throughout the trail and a special holiday presentation of Tiny Hiney’s Travelin’ Farm petting zoo.
Guntersville Museum Festival of Trees
The Guntersville Museum Festival of Trees is a delightful display of beautifully decorated trees. November 18 - January 2.
Christmas Lights at Palisades Park
See the beautiful Christmas Lights at Palisades Park in Oneonta December 1-31 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).
Blow Your Own Ornament at Orbix Hot Glass
Blowing Your Own Ornament at Orbix Hot Glass is such a fun event! Choose your favorite color for your ornament, and Cal Breed will help you blow your ornament. Check their website for classes on the weekends.
North Pole Stroll
The North Pole Stroll in Downtown Athens is a celebration of beautifully decorated trees all around Big Spring Park. This year there will be horse-drawn carriage rides around the historic downtown area. December 2-31.
Kris Kringle’s Candlelight Christmas
Enjoy a touch of Christmas past at Burritt on the Mountain’s Kris Kringle’s Candlelight Christmas. There will be activities for the kids and music and more! Tickets must be purchased in advance. December 4-5.
Sippin’ Cider Festival
Sip and shop in downtown Athens at the Sippin’ Cider Festival on December 11 from 5-8pm. Now in its eleventh year, the Sippin’ Cider Festival offers an evening of shopping, singing and other fun holiday activities while sipping on winter’s favorite drink. During the festival, participating merchants will prepare and offer sample tastings of their favorite hot cider recipe. Cider enthusiasts will vote by ballot for their favorite, and the cider receiving the most votes wins the coveted Cider Cup and bragging rights for the year.
Nights of Christmas
During Nights of Santa, the jolly old elf himself will be on hand each night to listen to children as they share their wish lists. To ensure the safety of everyone Santa will visit with children while being protected by Santa’s magic snow globe.
No visit to Santa would be complete without meeting his North Pole elves. Additional family-friendly activities adding to the whimsical fun include nightly snowfalls, making holiday crafts, a holiday themed experiment in the all-new Tinker Lab, mingling with costumed characters like the Grinch and Olaf, decorating a fresh made gingerbread cookie, mailing letters to Santa and shopping in Santa’s gift shop. Kids will have plenty of room to play and enjoy the spirit of the season.
A limited number of tickets for the event will be offered online and will adhere to EarlyWorks safety protocols. This will be a timed entry, limited capacity event to ensure the safety and comfort of all involved. Holding the multi-night event inside the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum will not only provide a safe environment but will also allow visitors to enjoy all that the museum has to offer.
Nights of Santa will be held nightly Monday, December 13 through Thursday, December 23 starting at 5pm on weeknights and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. All tickets must be pre-purchased online at https://sales.earlyworks.com/generaladmission.aspx. Cost for Nights of Santa is $12 per person for the general public and $10 per person for members. Admission is free for children under one year old.
North Star Limited Train Ride
Take a North Star Limited Train Ride train ride with the North Alabama Railroad Museum this December! Santa will be on their viewing platform before and after each trip, and kids can get pics and give him their wish lists. Each child will receive a gift while on board. All riders will receive a drink and cookie, riders in coach 2006 will receive a hot drink, warm cookie, and souvenir mug.
Winter Wonderland at Sportsman Lake Park
The 19th Annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Light Display at Sportsman Lake Park in Cullman is November 19 through December 30. Come and see over a million lights and experience this Winter Wonderland! Returning this year, the park will have its Christmas Train, Horse and Carriage Rides, Snow Machine, Photo Booth, Hot Chocolate and more. New this year is the Winter Wonderland Christmas Shop. Park and rides open weather permitting. Admission is $10 cash per vehicle.
November 19-23, 26-28 - 5pm - 9:30pm
December 1-5, 8-12, 15-23, 26-30 - 5pm - 9:30pm
Last day for Train Rides - December 23
Closed Christmas Eve and Day
Drive-Thru Only - December 26-30
Christmas in the Park in Leesburg
Christmas in the Park in Leesburg is going to be so much fun! On December 4 beginning from 4-8pm, there will be live music, food, vendor, a tree auction, train rides, kids’ games, crafts for kids, a cake walk, karaoke and so much more.
For more information on things to see and experience in North Alabama, visit www.northalabama.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.