The Marshall County 4-H Pig Squeal Show & Auction is happening in Boaz this Saturday, April 30th.
Marshall, Madison and Jackson County 4-H members will be at the Boaz VFW Fairgrounds at 3 p.m. to show and auction off their project pigs, according to Marshall County Extension Coordinator Kristen Roberson.
She said each of the participating students received two pigs in January. The students were responsible for raising and training their pigs for the event this spring.
Pigs will be shown in weight classes for the market portion of the show. A showmanship portion of the event will give the 4-H students a chance to show off their presentation skills.
“After the show, beginning at 5, the pigs will be auctioned off to the highest bidder” she said. Delivery to the processor will be included in the purchase price as a convenience for the buyer, however, buyers are responsible for the processing fees.
“Processing fees are separate from the bid price that goes to the 4-H Youth,” Roberson added. “If you are interested in buying a pig or just watching a fun show, come on over to the Boaz VFW Fairgrounds. For a quick example, you may pay $1.30/pound for the hog (of course, auction prices fluctuate tremendously) so for a 265 pound hog, you would be spending $344.50 that would then go to the child who raised the hog. After that, you have a processing fee which includes a $70 upfront fee, plus $0.95/per pound; which equals $221.05 for that same hog. You would receive approximately 160 pounds of meat from that animal; which equals out to $3.55/pound of final product. That is a total of $565.55 for a hog. For reference, sausage is currently priced in the grocery store for $4.82/pound, Bacon- $6.98/pound, Pork Chops- $5.28 lb and Ham- $4.18/pound. Proving your $3.55/per pound of meat is a much better deal than going to the grocery store, plus you are helping reward these young people on a job very well done. It’s really a win-win for all involved.” Roberson stated. “I know a lot of families think “there is no way I have room to store an entire hog in my freezer”. If that is the case; you can split one with another family, church member, or neighbor!”
I encourage anyone interested in purchasing a pig, to visit our Facebook page for detailed information on what to expect. You can find us at “Marshall County, Alabama 4-H”
The Fairgrounds are located at 1441 US Hwy 431 in Boaz. Show time is 3:00 pm, Auction is 5:00 pm.
For more information, the Marshall County Office may be reached at 256-582-2009, or you can email Kristen at kkroberson@auburn.edu.
