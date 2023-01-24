MONTGOMERY—Attorney General Steve Marshall joined a 20-state coalition that is questioning the ESG practices of two proxy advisory companies, International Shareholder Services, Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”). The attorneys general specifically take issue with how ESG considerations affect ISS and Glass Lewis’s proxy-voting recommendations that conflict with the financial interests of their clients.

Attorney General Steve Marshall stated, “It is vital that these financial institutions are providing recommendations based upon the economic value of prospective investments and not any broader political or social agenda. A client’s hard-earned money should not be used to fund social-engineering projects to the detriment of the client’s financial interests.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.