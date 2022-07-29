The Marshall County Commission approved to go out for bids on new courthouse security and rotational slide repair on CR-5, the Cathedral Caverns Highway, at the commission meeting on Wednesday.
The county has currently been spending over $15,000 a year on outside courthouse security, and this bid would have the security team be fully composed of sheriff’s deputies. To achieve this, the commission would have to fund three more deputy positions. When hired, a new deputy would have to go to the academy for training. This would include a transition period of around six to 12 months for the deputies to fully take over the security. After the first year, the contract that includes private security would end, and it would leave courthouse security purposes completely up to the deputies.
The county commission also approved a bid for repairing the Cathedral Caverns Highway. In February 2021, the commission received a call from an Alabama Department of Transportation engineer who travels the road every day. He indicated that he believed to have seen a semi-circular tension crack in the pavement of the northbound lane. The county went and looked, and determined it was a tension crack. The slope has been monitored since the discovery and has moved around two inches vertically and an inch horizontally.
“We are going to do a proactive repair to the roadway there,” Bob Pirando, the county engineer said. “We are going to do a soldier pile wall to stabilize the slope.”
The county is eligible for emergency relief funds through ALDOT since it is a major collector. Bids for the project are planned to open in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.