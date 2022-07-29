The Marshall County Commission approved to go out for bids on new courthouse security and rotational slide repair on CR-5, the Cathedral Caverns Highway, at the commission meeting on Wednesday.

The county has currently been spending over $15,000 a year on outside courthouse security, and this bid would have the security team be fully composed of sheriff’s deputies. To achieve this, the commission would have to fund three more deputy positions. When hired, a new deputy would have to go to the academy for training. This would include a transition period of around six to 12 months for the deputies to fully take over the security. After the first year, the contract that includes private security would end, and it would leave courthouse security purposes completely up to the deputies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.