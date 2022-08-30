For those in search of pumpkins or an amazing display of beautiful blooms, Cornutt Farms has both. The working crop and cattle farm in Boaz welcomes the public to its pumpkin and sunflower patch beginning Sept. 24, and every Saturday until Oct. 29, guests will have a chance to visit, explore and take pictures.
This year, Cornutt Farms is combining the sunflower patch with their 15-acre pumpkin patch. Visitors are able to pick their own home-grown pumpkin straight off the vine and pick the most beautiful sunflower in the field. The fields will be full of sunflowers to enjoy and offer picturesque backgrounds for family photos. Along with picking pumpkins from the pumpkin patch and enjoying the beauty of the sunflower field, there will be on-the-farm activities for everyone to experience.
Admission to the pumpkin patch is $10 per person (cash) or $11 per person (credit card). Admission is free for children two years old and under. Admission includes one free pumpkin, five free sunflowers, hay ride to the pumpkin patch, petting zoo, corn cribs, tractor playground, big truck turbo slide, cow trains, bouncy house and some other new attractions. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 24 to Oct. 29.
Photographers are welcome during the sunflower season for a $20 photography fee. No appointment is needed unless a weekday is required for the session. Photographers are asked to tag Cornutt Farms in all images on Facebook and Instagram.
Located at 616 Whitesville Drive in Boaz, Cornutt Farms is a 5th generation family farm that raises corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle and hay. The sunflower and pumpkin patch was introduced in 2018 as a way to allow guests to experience a little of farm life. Pets are not allowed and there is no smoking on the farm. Patrons may bring food and drinks (non-alcoholic) into the farm and enjoy a picture-perfect picnic.
