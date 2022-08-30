For those in search of pumpkins or an amazing display of beautiful blooms, Cornutt Farms has both. The working crop and cattle farm in Boaz welcomes the public to its pumpkin and sunflower patch beginning Sept. 24, and every Saturday until Oct. 29, guests will have a chance to visit, explore and take pictures. 

This year, Cornutt Farms is combining the sunflower patch with their 15-acre pumpkin patch. Visitors are able to pick their own home-grown pumpkin straight off the vine and pick the most beautiful sunflower in the field. The fields will be full of sunflowers to enjoy and offer picturesque backgrounds for family photos. Along with picking pumpkins from the pumpkin patch and enjoying the beauty of the sunflower field, there will be on-the-farm activities for everyone to experience.

