A pair of Grant men face several charges following a shooting Friday.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said deputies and Grant Police officers responded to a shots fired call on Merrill Mountain Road in Grant Friday at about 7 p.m.
First responders determined an argument between neighbors escalated to the point both subjects fired guns at each other. Neither man was injured.
Arrested was Michael Baker and TJ Davis.
Baker, 37, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. His bond was set at $5,000.
Davis, 40, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of governmental operations. Bond has been set at $10,000.
Additional charges are expected to be filed, Sims said.
Both men remain in the Marshall County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.