Veterans and others attending the annual Veterans Day Celebration in Boaz will be treated to a picnic lunch this year.
Dave Dunn of the Boaz VFW Post asked city council members if the city would sponsor the picnic this year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Veterans and others attending the annual Veterans Day Celebration in Boaz will be treated to a picnic lunch this year.
Dave Dunn of the Boaz VFW Post asked city council members if the city would sponsor the picnic this year.
In years past, up to 80 veterans and their families have attended the event, Dunn said.
“Right now, we have 363 members at our post,” Dunn said. “Some are from Etowah County, some from DeKalb County, and some from Guntersville.”
Mayor David Dyar said he supported feeding veterans.
“I don’t think it is too much to ask to furnish a picnic like this,” Dyar said.
“It’s an opportunity for the city to honor those on Veterans Day in a proper way.
“Consider it done.”
No council members voiced opposition.
Dunn said the post would advertise the event on their Facebook page and work with area Chambers of Commerce to get the word out.
“We are a countywide organization,” Dunn said. “We inherited members from the Albertville post when it closed, and we inherited members from the Guntersville post as well.”
In other business, council members also:
• Learned the rail crossing on Coosa Road is undergoing replacement work this week and will be closed. Superintendent of Streets Kenny Smith said the crossing will be closed until at least Friday.
The crossing on Willow Road will be replaced next, Smith said.
The decision was made to repair the crossings at Coosa and Willow roads as both crossings are impacted by school traffic.
School resumes next week on Thursday and Smith said city officials wanted the roadways open to handle bus and increased vehicle traffic.
Denson Road’s crossing will be replaced next, Smith said.
“It is the absolute worst crossing in the city,” Dyar said.
• Approved payment of $420,876 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public inspection.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the city to join the State of Alabama and other local governments as participants in current and future opioid settlements.
City Attorney Christie Knowles said the resolution covers the city for the final resolution of the opioid settlement.
“We approved a similar resolution for a partial settlement with one defendant in the case earlier,” Knowles said. “This resolution covers all of it. When the final settlement amount is announced, it will be allocated among all the cities and governments participating in the suits.”
The next council meeting will be Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center. A work session will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the senior center.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest breaking news from The Sand Mountain Reporter newsroom. Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.