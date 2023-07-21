The Albertville Career Center will host a job fair Tuesday for Polaris.
Positions are for all shifts and include injection mold operation; material handler; moto operator; production operator; quality auditor; torque specialist; and welder.
The Polaris company offers competitive benefits for jobseekers including 401k with brokerage option, employee discounts, health and dental plans and a prescription benefit plan. The job fair will be held Tuesday, July 25, at the Albertville Career Center at 5920 U.S. 431 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jobseekers who wish to learn more about the job fair may contact the career center at 256-878-3031 or by calling the career center’s ES Manager Rhonda Dyar at 256-878-3031, ext. 850312.
The Alabama Career Center System (ACCS) is part of the Alabama Department of Labor’s Employment Services Division. Career Centers provide free services for both jobseekers and employers, including résumé and interview preparation services, educational and vocational training, along with workforce development services and wage assistance. A listing of Career Centers is available at www.labor.alabama.gov.
