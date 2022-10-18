GERALDINE, Ala. — Plans are being made for Geraldine’s first annual Christmas in the Park.
During the town council’s regular meeting Monday, Oct. 4, discussion was held about organizing the event. Mayor Chuck Ables said plans were being made to have churches and businesses place a Christmas tree in the park by the walking track. More specific details would come at a later date, he said.
Looking ahead to one of the town’s signature summer events, the council agreed to secure WildWood as the headliner for its Picnic in the Park event scheduled for June 17, 2023.
WildWood, featuring Fort Payne natives Rick Dobbs, Tim Hammond, Charlie Davidson and David Hammonds, is a country music band that has performed recently at several other local events, including Crossville’s Stars and Stripes Celebration and Fort Payne’s Boom Days. The band has opened for major music acts such as Alabama and Diamond Rio.
In other business, the council:
• Voted to place a street light on Pine Drive.
• Adopted an ordinance to declare unneeded property as surplus.
• Appointed Randall Johnson and Shon Rogers to serve on the Planning Commission after previous members’ terms expired.
• Talked about updating sick and vacation benefits for town employees, and also various zoning issues, but no action was taken as result of either discussion.
