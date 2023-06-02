Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will bring his mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects to Sand Mountain Amphitheater in late June. The venue is located at 700 SMPA Blvd. Albertville.
Tickets went on sale for the comedian Friday, June 2.
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the most popular comedians in America. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube, his videos hitting almost a billion views. Gabriel made The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” in 2018 alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Not only is Gabriel a comedian, but he is also an actor/ producer in his own Netflix original comedy series, “Mr. Iglesias.”
Gabriel has co-starred in a few movies such as “Haunted House 2” and “Magic Mike.” Not only is Gabriel an actor, but also a voice actor. You can hear his voice in “Ugly Dolls,” “Ferdinand” and more.
Gabriel Iglesias is the youngest of six children, raised by a single mother in Long Beach, CA. It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humor to deal with the obstacles he faced. In 1997, he set out to hone his comedic skills, and performed stand-up anywhere he could find an audience; including biker bars and hole-in-the-wall joints. Gabriel’s stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that ring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.
In addition to the Netflix comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release his next two stand-up comedy specials for the streaming service. The first, titled “One Show Fits All,” was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January 2019. His third special for the streaming service taped in the fall of 2021; both of these specials are follow-ups to his highly successful 2016 special, “I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry,” which was filmed at the Allstate Arena in Chicago to two sold-out shows with a total of 20,000 fans in attendance.
To attend Iglesias’ show in Albertville, purchase tickets at https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/
