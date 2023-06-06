Wall Street Journal bestselling author Robert Bailey is coming to Shades of Pemberley Bookstore at 126 N. Broad St. Albertville, on Saturday, June 24, for a signing of his newest release “Rich Waters,” the sequel to “Rich Blood.” The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the bookstore.
“Rich Waters” follows fictional attorney Jason Rich as he returns to his hometown Guntersville. Rich takes on the case of a former high school football star that is accused of killing a police officer while being blackmailed by the local meth king.
Bailey has been an attorney in Huntsville for the past 23 years. He lives in Huntsville with his wife and three children. Bailey has also written the Bocephus Haynes series, including “The Wrong Side” and “Legacy of Lies,” the award-winning McMurtie and Drake Legal Thrillers series, including “The Final Reckoning,” “The Last Trial,” “Between Black and White,” and “The Professor.” “Rich Waters” is Bailey’s ninth novel.
Shades of Pemberley will also host a workshop by local author Tim Lockette on how to write and sell a young adult novel at noon on Saturday, June 10.
Lockette is a former newspaper reporter who writes books for kids and young adults. He lives in Jacksonville, after years of wandering to lots of other places, including Oklahoma, Florida and China. He’s a visiting instructor at Jacksonville State University, where he teaches English composition to freshmen.
On Saturday June 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Amanda Guerrero-Porter will be signing her newest release “Withered Pages.”
