Tuesday evening dozens of local churches, community members and Albertville City Schools administration gathered for prayer at the front doors of Albertville High School.
Kasey Culbert, who organized the event, said the idea came up quickly and everyone moved.
“I was just talking to some of my friends about what we can do to lift up our administration and our school system as a whole. Social Media can tend to be a drag at times but I think it’s important that we keep the main thing the main thing. We have a lot of key positions that are going to be hired in the school system and we just wanted to bring the community together,” Culbert said.
“Something that unites us is our faith. Coming together to ask the Lord to continue to bless decisions, bless everyone that is part of the decisions is important, bless these students, that’s important. Something as simple as this is so impactful and it’s so awesome to see this many people in this many walks of life gather together.
“I know time is very valuable and everyone sacrificed something to be here today and that just shows that we all love this community and love this school or we wouldn’t be here today. The only thing I asked everyone is that you keep this in your heart, keep praying today, tomorrow and throughout the rest of the school year for Albertville City schools.”
Albertville High School junior, and FCA member, Adisan Pierce, also led a prayer during the event.
“The reason I wanted to come and pray today is because I believe it is important for students to be able to see that they have someone they can look up to and see that there are kids praying and be a light to them,” she said. I’m grateful to our community, that we were able to come here and pray. It means a lot.”
Local church pastors who prayed included: Jon Henderson, Compassion City Church, Quinton Williams and Clay Minor, Lifepoint Church and Chris Johnson, First Baptist Church Albertville.
