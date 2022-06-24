At a recent Marshall County Commission meeting held Wednesday, Kristen Roberson presented the 2021 report for the Marshall County Extension Office.
Despite coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roberson, who is the county extension coordinator, said last year was one of the organization’s best years in terms of activities offered and people served.
“We have one of the biggest 4-H programs in the state. We reached 1,876 4-Hers in Marshall County last year,” Roberson said. “That’s our highest number ever even with COVID.”
The Extension also offered 477 educational programs that reached 5,437 county residents. It was able to do all this on a budget of $546,148; $30,000 of which came from the county commission. The remainder came from Auburn University and Alabama A&M University, Roberson said.
Beyond classes, she said the extension office can serve residents in a variety of ways.
“We’re here for community development, agriculture, home economics — when we left this morning there was a lady that had six pressure heated lids that we were testing,” she said. “So look us up. We’re here to serve you.”
Some of the extensions other programs include commercial horticulture, food safety, health and nutrition, home gardening, natural resource management, and financial planning.
Though not an official request, Roberson told the commission she hopes the Extension Office’s expenses can be placed back on the county’s regular budget in the future rather than receive direct support.
Also during the meeting, the commission:
• Discussed with Martin & Cobey Construction ongoing renovations at the county jail.
• Set a public hearing to discuss vacating Legend Road from County Road 1866 to Askea Grove Lane.
• Approved 2021 insolvents, errors and litigations to be submitted to the Alabama Department of Revenue by the Marshall County Revenue Commissioner’s Office.
• Entered into contract with the Alabama Department of examiners to audit Public Accounts for the 2021 fiscal year at a cost of $16,168, included in budgeted expenditures.
• Approved purchasing 80 traffic cones for $1,629. The original request made during the work session was 21 cones for $871.50.
• Approved sending letters of support to Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for GoNetspeed and Spectrum Southeast, LLC to apply for the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund.
• Entered into a contract with Money Time ATM’s, Inc to install an ATM at no cost to the county.
• Approved applying for grant through Homeland Security Grant program in the amount of $18,414.95 with no required match.
• Approved purchasing a walk-through metal detector for Albertville Courthouse for $3,997.
• Approved a resolution adopting subaward policies and procedures for water and sewer infrastructure grant projects
• Approved a resolution to allocate up to $1,038,863.10 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to Asbury Water System for a water tank.
• Approved a resolution to allocate up to $49,985 of ARPA funds to Douglas Water Authority for water tank #3; up to $280,000 for water tank #9; and up to $37,300 for water tank #6.
• Approved award packets for the P25 radios to be distributed and completed by each of the volunteer fire departments requesting radios.
• Approved the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
