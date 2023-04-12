MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has officially partnered with Emory Healthcare to provide a new, revolutionary resource to post-9/11 veterans and service members in Alabama.
On Thursday, ADVA joined members of the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program in Atlanta to sign a memorandum of understanding to make available to Alabama Veterans this state-of-the-art program.
"This is part of our growing number of external partners to provide service for Alabama veterans," said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. "We are looking forward to working with the Emory Veterans Program for the foreseeable future and promoting its excellent program to veterans."
EHVP treats conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, anxiety, and depression related to military service. Treatment is free and confidential for eligible post-9/11 veterans and service members living anywhere in the United States, regardless of discharge status, deployment history, or length of service. The traditional outpatient treatment or the two-week Intensive Outpatient Program is offered in person at Emory’s clinic or via telehealth.
The EHVP uses an evidence-based treatment proven to heal invisible wounds. The world-renowned Emory clinical psychologist Barbara Rothbaum, Ph.D. leads the highly skilled team of professionals.
"Our program, which is part of the Warrior Care Network, recognizes the stress of military service and the challenges of returning to civilian life,” said Dr. Rothbaum.
More information is available about the program by clicking here. Healthcare professionals may call 888-514-5345 to learn about the referral process.
