County officials have scrapped plans to renovate a property at 5310 Alabama Highway 79 South in Guntersville, to house the new Marshall County Coroner’s Office after renovations could not be completed within a specified budget.
The 4,500 square foot building, coming in at $335,000 after negotiations, still needed a lot of work to be brought up to what the Marshall County Coroner, Cody Nugent thought they needed to make it operable.
Cost of repairs and upgrades to the building could not be kept under budget, despite several different attempts.
In December 2022, Commission approved to set aside $800,000 for the county’s first ever office.
“The money that needed to be put into that building to get it the way we wanted it, we were still looking at $700,000,” Nugent said. “We could not do that with our budget.”
Now that the property has been sold, the Commission made the decision to purchase another property, well under budget and move-in ready.
“Commissioner Baker called me a few weeks ago and asked me to meet him and he showed me this building,” Nugent continued. “I was very impressed with it. We then met with the chairman and looked at it.”
The building, at 201 North Street in Albertville, comes in at $275,000.
“It needs some TLC. It has a drop ceiling and green carpet but with what we need, if we spend $125,000-$150,000, we are still on budget.”
Marshall County Attorney, Clint Maze, agreed on the budget of the building.
“When you factor in all the savings this is a great purchase,” he said.
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said he feels like this is a win-win situation for the taxpayers of Marshall County.
“It’s going to save us roughly $300,000-$400,000,” Hutcheson said. “We do have a facility on 79, I recommend we sell that building, at least try to get our money back. This building here is move-in ready. The building has four or five offices, a break area, restrooms, a place in the back for the coolers and all. The Commission has all looked at it. Do we have any comments on it?
“Cody has looked at it and as far as he knows, it’s good.”
District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate, said he was in favor of the purchase.
“It’s a good location, right size,” he said. “It looks good, it just might take them a while to clean it out.”
Nugent added that this building has almost identical plans on what they had suggested a few years ago.
Council approved the purchase of the building at $275,000 to be paid for through the ARPA Revenue Replacement Fund.
Depending on remodeling, Nugent hopes to be in by October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.