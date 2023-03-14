Mountain Valley Arts Council will exhibit an array of quilts during March and April that feature either floral fabrics or flower patterns. Marshall and Jackson County quilters had no trouble finding such quilts in their closets and on their beds, and MVAC is delighted to welcome springtime with this Blooming Quilts exhibit.
Participants who either piece or quilt or both include Donna Bitner, Gay Carriker, Kathy Claborn, Diane Holcomb, Mala Kennamer, Traci Lamb, Marquita Jones, and Kathy Murray.
