On Friday, the Ivey administration's Department of Labor released workforce statistics for November, showing little to no change from October.

While the unemployment rate held steady at 2.7%, unchanged from October and below the November 2021 rate of 3.1%, the state's labor force participation rate decreased slightly from October, from 57.2% to 57.1%, but improved from a year ago, from 56.2%.

