On Friday, the Ivey administration's Department of Labor released workforce statistics for November, showing little to no change from October.
While the unemployment rate held steady at 2.7%, unchanged from October and below the November 2021 rate of 3.1%, the state's labor force participation rate decreased slightly from October, from 57.2% to 57.1%, but improved from a year ago, from 56.2%.
Total private average weekly wages came in at $996.83, up $23.96 over last year.
According to the Labor Department, counties with the lowest unemployment rates were Shelby County at 1.7%, Marshall and Cullman Counties at 1.8% and Morgan and Clay Counties at 1.9%. The counties with the highest unemployment rates were Wilcox County at 8.4%, Perry County at 5.4% and Dallas County at 5.2%.
Major Alabama cities with the lowest unemployment rates were Homewood and Trussville at 1.5%, Vestavia Hills and Madison at 1.6% and Alabaster and Hoover at 1.7%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates were Selma at 6.2%, Prichard at 5.7% and Bessemer at 3.8%.
