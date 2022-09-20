BOAZ, Ala. — Snead State Community College’s Public Relations/Marketing team was recognized during the annual Alabama Community College System Public Relations Association (ACCSPRA) Pyramid Awards banquet on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Snead State Director of Marketing/Public Relations Shelley Smith and Graphic Design/Web Specialist Miranda Humphrey comprised the team receiving two Pyramid Awards, the top place in each category, three Awards of Achievement, the second place in each category, and an Award of Merit, the third place in each category.
The team swept the Radio Ad category, receiving the Pyramid Award, Award of Achievement and Award of Merit for three different radio spots entered. Snead State also received a Pyramid Award in the Outdoor Advertising-Billboard category.
Awards of Achievement were also received in the categories of Print Ad and of Unaltered Photo for a photo taken of the Snead State Baseball Team with participants of the Miracle League in Albertville.
Humphrey was recognized by ACCSPRA as the 2022 Communicator of the Year. She was recognized for her work in promoting Snead State and growing within the field of marketing for higher education. Humphrey has worked at Snead State for 14 years before recently moving on to a new opportunity with the Albertville City Schools.
“Miranda has been an asset to Snead State, and we’re excited she was recognized in this way,” said Ms. Smith. “Her devotion to her job and to our students has been an inspiration for all of us, and we wish her well with her new endeavor.”
The Pyramid Awards were developed by ACCSPRA to recognize the efforts of community college marketing and recruiting departments within the Alabama Community College System. Two-year institutions within the organization had the opportunity to enter their work in a variety of categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.