BOAZ, Ala. — Snead State Community College’s Public Relations/Marketing team was recognized during the annual Alabama Community College System Public Relations Association (ACCSPRA) Pyramid Awards banquet on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Snead State Director of Marketing/Public Relations Shelley Smith and Graphic Design/Web Specialist Miranda Humphrey comprised the team receiving two Pyramid Awards, the top place in each category, three Awards of Achievement, the second place in each category, and an Award of Merit, the third place in each category. 

