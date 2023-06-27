On Saturday June 24, 2023, several inmates currently incarcerated in the Marshall County were baptized in the Sally Port of the jail.
The baptismal was provided by Compassion City Church, and the services were conducted by members of several local churches who comprise the jail ministry, said Marshall County Chief Deputy Willie Orr.
Sheriff Phil Sims and Marshall County District Judge Mitch Floyd were also in attendance.
Orr said the jail ministry meets with inmates each Tuesday and Thursday evenings to hold services with inmates. All inmates currently incarcerated were provided the opportunity to be Baptized during Saturday’s services.
As of Saturday, the jail held a total of 332 inmates, 133 of which participated and were baptized during the services. Jail staff and the jail ministry team spent about a month making preparations for the baptisms.
