The Whole Backstage Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce the upcoming holiday production, “A Christmas Carol – A Radio Play,” directed by Johnny Brewer, with technical director, Denton Gillen. Performances will be Dec. 16, 17, 18, at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.; and a special streaming format on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“We are setting the stage as a 1940s radio broadcasting studio so that the audience can experience how a live radio show really worked during that time period. Along with the beloved Dickens characters, Foley artists will be working onstage, creating sound effects that will define and enhance certain scenes. ‘Foley’ is the art of crafting sound effects for radio, film, and television, named for Jack Donovan Foley, the ultimate pioneer of generating sound effects for live radio broadcasts in the early days of the industry. For this radio-play production, the Foley director is Rodger King. Together with his team, they will work onstage multi-tasking at his sound effects table orchestrating distinctive noises to set dramatic nuances within narrations”, Director Johnny Brewer explained.
Adapted for stage from the Dickens’ novella, by Anthony E. Palermo with additional dialogue from a script created by Johnny Brewer, “We are committed in rehearsals now, and after a great turn-out at auditions, we have a fantastic cast who are embracing this unique experience in storytelling and acting,” Brewer added.
The cast and crew, by hometown:
Guntersville: Denton Gillen as Technical Director; Robin Moore as Lighting Director; Keith Lang as Ebenezer Scrooge; Andy Hunter as Ghost of Christmas Present, and Old Joe; Dr. Thomas Darnell as Solicitor 1, party guest, and Undertaker’s Man; Addy Eason as Tiny Tim, and Street Boy; April Russell as Solicitor 2, party guest, and Puppeteer; Sarah Austin as Belinda Cratchit; Graham Gillen as Ignorance; Audrey Reaves as Want; Kevin Russell as Stage Manager, Puppeteer, and Male Understudy; Sara Elizabeth Phillips as Puppeteer; Miranda McDowell-stage crew; Chloe Townley as Lighting Board Operator
Grant: Dana Thomas as Assistant Director, Announcer, and Onstage Director; Sue Bilke as Costumer and Seamstress
Owens Cross Roads: Abbie Saint as Fan, and Female Understudy; Catie Wells as harpist, party guest, and sound effects artist
Albertville: Johnny Brewer as Director; John Everett Brewer as the Ghost of Jacob Marley; Thomas Breland as Bob Cratchit, and Fezziwig; Kate Burke as Raucous Lady, Charwoman, and sound effects artist; Hannah Grace Yost as Sara; John-Carson Yost as Ebenezer as a school boy; Jan Price as Costume Coordinator; Katherine Brewer as Publicist and Assistant to the Director
Boaz: Chandler Tarvin as Fred
Southside: Krista Bischoff as Mrs. Cratchit
Arab: Tony Wildfong as Charles Dickens as the Narrator; Eliza Trammel as Isabelle, and Martha Cratchit; Presley Hemphill as Emma Cratchit
Joppa: Rodger King as Foley Director
Union Grove: Josh Hood as Ebenezer as a young man, Topper, Pringle the Toy Maker, and sound effects artist
Rainsville: Megan Mitchell as Ghost of Christmas Past, and Laundress
All tickets are general admission for our holiday fundraiser, “A Christmas Carol – A Radio Play” and are currently on sale: $12 for student ticket, $18 for senior adult, and $20 for an adult ticket. This special production is not part of the Patron Membership Package. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256-582-7469, or visit the office during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or view the website and purchase online at www.wholebackstage.com. Information will be posted on the WBS website and Facebook for accessing the special $20 streaming format for home-viewing, Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.