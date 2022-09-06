1901-Constitution.jpg

In 2020, voters approved an amendment that authorized the Legislative Services Agency to clean up and consolidate the document.

Two items related to the Alabama Constitution will be on the ballot in November, having already received unanimous support from members of the state legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey. Alabama Citizens for Constitutional Reform (ACCR) also fully endorses ratification of the Constitution of 2022 and companion Amendment 10 which, together, complete the process of updating the state’s 1901 Constitution.  

In 2020 Alabama voters approved an amendment that authorized the Legislative Services Agency (LSA) to clean up and consolidate the document, and to remove any duplicative content. That agency has now completed the updates.

