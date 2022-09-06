Two items related to the Alabama Constitution will be on the ballot in November, having already received unanimous support from members of the state legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey. Alabama Citizens for Constitutional Reform (ACCR) also fully endorses ratification of the Constitution of 2022 and companion Amendment 10 which, together, complete the process of updating the state’s 1901 Constitution.
In 2020 Alabama voters approved an amendment that authorized the Legislative Services Agency (LSA) to clean up and consolidate the document, and to remove any duplicative content. That agency has now completed the updates.
The ballot will read: “Shall the following recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901 be ratified. Proposing adoption of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, which is a recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, prepared in accordance with Amendment 951, arranging the constitution in proper articles, parts and sections, removing racist language, deleting duplicated and repealed provisions, consolidating provisions regarding economic development, arranging all local amendments by county of application and making no other changes.”
According to Wayne Flynt, professor, historian and author, “The unanimous support of our state lawmakers, on both sides of the aisle, has been a key factor in paving the way for our state’s much-needed constitutional updates. These steps will bring clarity to the document, making it easier for all of us to understand.”
Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said, “For several years we’ve been working on cleaning up the Constitution and the wording in it, and this will move us forward with helping to accomplish that. There is some racist terminology in there and this is going to address all racist words.”
Alabama Citizens for Constitutional Reform was founded in 2000 by civic, business and political leaders, following decades of efforts to address the underlying issues of inefficiency and inequality in the state’s 1901 Constitution.
