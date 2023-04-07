Wayne Flynt, historian and author of Mockingbird Songs, Afternoons with Harper Lee, is the speaker at Collinsville Historical Association annual meeting Sunday April 16 2 p.m. at the Cricket Theatre in historic old downtown Collinsville.
This will an opportunity to hear Dr. Flynt on Southern storytelling, history, legacies of race, ethnicity and family roots in today’s world. Including ideas on the expansion of Conservation and Heritage Trails activities including in Northeast Illinois and in the historic Cherokee areas of Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia. It’s also a chance to converse among heritage and nature tourism parties, including about the potential for annual Red Bud Spring Festival activities centered in Collinsville, and in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.