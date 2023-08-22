Michelle Mims was sworn in as the new Court Clerk for the Town of Douglas. Mims will be taking the place of Carolyn Garrett, who has been with the city for over a decade. Garrett plans to retire at the end of 2023.
“I just want to say that I am glad Michelle is here and she is going to do a great job. I am so glad that Douglas has her coming in. You should be proud of her and I’m proud of her,” said Garrett. “I know she will do a great job for the town. I love Douglas and I have been here most of my life.”
Douglas Mayor, Corey Hill, welcomed Mims.
“We are very, very happy you are here with us,” said Hill.
“I don’t know if you have had a chance to meet everyone yet, but we look forward to working with you and we hope to have a long relationship with you for the future. We will get you sworn in and you can hit the ground running.”
“I’m glad to be here and look forward to it,” Mims said to the council.
Councilmen also approved Derrick Whitt as the Douglas Representative to the Marshall County 911 Board.
“Derrick Whitt has agreed to serve in that capacity, and I think he will do a great job,” said Hill to the council.
Police Report:
“I think most of you know our Unimog, the thing we push the trees down with has been broken for a while. Albertville had one and Corey talked to the Mayor and they actually gave us one. It has to have some work done to it, but it is in way better shape than ours. So, we will have two when we get them both fixed,” said Douglas Police Chief, Eric Speight.
Fire Report:
“We have been talking with Marshall County EMA Director Blake and we are setting up a time in October to go and train. We’ve gotten a lot of things accomplished by just talking but the EMA Training will be good,” said Douglas Fire Chief, Jeremy Sides.
Recreation:
"For Fall Ball, we have five teams with a total of 52 kids right now. None of those are actually played at our place. Otherwise everything is running smoothly and everyone is still excited about being involved. We will probably get back together in October and start talking about getting the fields ready before winter,” said Adam Latham, who is over the Recreation Department
The next Town of Douglas Council meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 18th at 5 p.m.
