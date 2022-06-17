Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police have two fundraisers going on right now.
The first is a smoked Boston butt sale just in time for the July 4th holiday.
The meat cost $40 each and is available at the FOP lodge at 2201 Browns Valley Road in Guntersville from noon until 6 p.m. on July 1.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said orders may be made in advance by calling Richard Bartley at 256-302-4351.
Some meat will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The FOP lodge is also sponsoring a Bowfishing for the Blue bowfishing tournament July 23.
Cost is $50 per four-person max team. Big fish is $20 per boat and smallest fish in length will be $10 per boat.
Participants must register by 6 p.m. at Copperhead’s Outdoors, 15858 Alabama 231, Union Grove by 6 p.m. July 23.
Boats will launch at 7 p.m. and weigh-in will be at 7 a.m. at the L.B. Wallace Pavillion on Lurleen B. Wallace Drive in Guntersville.
Fish may be caught only in Alabama public water.
First prize is a $1,000 gift certificate to Copperhead’s Outdoors. Second place is a $250 gift certificate, and third place is a $100 gift certificate.
Guthrie said all funds raised will be used by the FOP members for their annual Shop with a Cop Christmas charity.
“We do fundraisers throughout the year just for that,” he said. “It is our biggest promotion we do. All our members really enjoy it.”
Shop with a Cop pairs Marshall County school children with FOP members, given a Walmart gift certificate and taken to the store where they are allowed to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves or others. The day includes breakfast and lunch with police officers before and after shopping.
