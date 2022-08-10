In a meeting Monday, the Marshall County Schools board of education approved the following:
Travel Requests
1. Beth Martin, DAR Elementary School, Get Your Teach On Conference, Atlanta, GA, Oct. 9-10, 2022, paid from local Title I funds.
Retirements and resignations
1. Ashley Mass, CNP worker, Douglas Middle School, resignation effective August 8, 2022.
2. Lesly Rodriguez, Instructional Assistant, Marshall Technical School, resignation effective Aug. 8.
Transfers
1. Christy Brothers, CNP worker, Asbury Campus, to Administrative Assistant, Asbury High School, effective August 5, 2022.
TEAMS Contracts
1. Asbury High School: Chris Szydlowski, Preliminary year 1.
2. Douglas Middle/High School: Tyler Tarvin, Preliminary year 1.
3. Douglas Middle School: Jackson Fussell, Preliminary year 1.
Leaves of absence
1. Erica Griffith, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, LOA request for Sept. 7-Oct. 7.
2. LouAnne Barnes, CNP Manager, DAR Campus, LOA request for Aug. 1-Sept. 1.
3.Keisha Pearl, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, LOA request for Aug. 1-Sept. 19.
New employees
1. Ricky Sepulveda, bilingual instructional assistant, Douglas Learning Center, pending certification, effective Aug. 9, paid from federal funds.
2. Jose Omar Guevara, EL/Migrant Instructional Assistant, Asbury High School, pending certification, effective Aug. 22, paid from State EL and Title funds.
3. Tanya Jo Lemley, temporary long-term substitute, DAR Elementary School, for the 2022- 2023 school year only, effective Aug. 1, 2022-May 26, 2023, paid from ESSER funds.
4.Rachell Kennemer, Intervention Aide, DAR Middle School, for the 2022-23 school year only, effective Aug. 1, 2022-May 26, 2023, paid from ESSER funds.
