A Grant man died following a shooting near Grant Thursday.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Willie Orr said 28-year-old Gregory Allen Jarrett, of Grant, died at Huntsville Hospital on Saturday, June 17, as a result of injuries sustained in a shooting Thursday.
Orr said the Marshall County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body and transported it to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to be performed this week.
Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the shooting and remain in close communication, Orr said.
Orr said deputies responded with Grant Police officers to a call at a home in the 2500 block of Eleven Forty Road in the Simpson Point Community near Grant Thursday.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and face laying in the front yard of the home.
Two subjects were found on the home’s porch, Orr said.
Once the scene was secured, the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Orr said several witnesses were located and questioned and the scene was processed by Sheriff’s Office investigators. The alleged shooter in the case has been identified, however an investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, Orr said.
“Due to the ongoing investigation, names of the subjects involved are not being released,” Orr said. “The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation and more details will be released as they become available.”
