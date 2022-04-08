Farmers’ work in sustaining the environment, economy and their businesses provided inspiration for winners in the Alabama Farm-City Committee’s poster, essay and video contests.
Students from 15 counties were recognized at the Farm-City Awards Program and Luncheon April 7 in Birmingham for creative projects featuring the theme “Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama.”
Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms said the contests set the stage for a year-long educational campaign developed by a host of agricultural organizations, including the Alabama Farmers Federation.
“Down to Earth provides a platform to begin a conversation about conservation,” Helms said. “It’s a theme directing our attention to the ways farmers sustain Alabama agriculture and forestry. Down to Earth not only focuses attention on the soil as the foundation for the industry, but it also describes the character, work ethic and stewardship of those whose lives and livelihoods are intrinsically linked to the land.”
Contest winners received medals and cash awards from Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC). The co-op also provided matching cash awards for the schools of first- and second-place entries.
The winners’ work was showcased at the awards luncheon, and the top 12 posters will be featured in the 2023 Alabama Farm-City calendar.
