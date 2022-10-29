ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Superintendent Boyd K. English updated the Albertville City Schools Board of Education Oct. 18 on the progress of three major capital projects ongoing in the district — the Multi-Purpose Facility, Career Academy and Band Hall.

Progress is continuing to be made at the construction site for the Multi-Purpose Facility, English said. A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for Nov. 3 concerning the Career Academy. After that meeting, equipment will begin arriving, and a start date will be set. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.