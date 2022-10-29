ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Superintendent Boyd K. English updated the Albertville City Schools Board of Education Oct. 18 on the progress of three major capital projects ongoing in the district — the Multi-Purpose Facility, Career Academy and Band Hall.
Progress is continuing to be made at the construction site for the Multi-Purpose Facility, English said. A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for Nov. 3 concerning the Career Academy. After that meeting, equipment will begin arriving, and a start date will be set.
English said the district was still waiting on final approval of the Band Hall plans from Gov. Kay Ivey. Once received, a pre-construction meeting date will be set.
All three projects should be up and going by January, he said.
• English gave an update on fiscal year 2024 from the Alabama State Department of Education.
• English recognized October as National Principals Month and shared the celebrations from National School Lunch Week, which was held Oct. 3-7 across all schools in the system.
• Albertville Elementary School was highlighted as the School Spotlight for October. Students put together a video about their favorite things about AES. Principal Candi McCullars talked about several of the instructional aspects of AES. She described the new Tier 2 instructional methods as “come and dine instead of the sit and get” of the past. Teachers work daily with small groups of students with similar learning needs using a specific instructional practice or program.
• Technology coach Spring Charles was honored for being selected to present at the 2022 Pathway Conference presented by Woz Ed. The conference takes place Nov. 2-4 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and features innovative educators in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Albertville City Schools was the only system in Alabama invited.
• Executive Director of Education Beth Rigsby presented the achievement data baselines to the board and gave an overview of instructional plans moving forward. Andy Jones, Executive Director of Federal Programs, gave an update on the short and long-term goals of the EL Pilot Academy model.
• Approved the fundraising requests for the following groups: HOSA, choir, FBLA, physical education, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, track and field, Krunk Squad, golf team and wrestling.
• Approved an addendum to the contract for services with Sign Language Interpreting Services, LLC, to add a monetary cap for the sum of services during the contract period, not to exceed $143,000.
• Approved the agreement with Albertville City Schools and Sharon Brown, Assessments, Consultations and Educational Solutions, LLC, to provide independent evaluations by conducting the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule as well as consult with the special education staff, school personnel and parents. The amount of this contract will not exceed $900 and will be paid for with IDEA funds.
• Presented the “Opt-In for Mental Health Services by Parent or Legal Guardian” policy for the first reading and approval at the next regular meeting.
• Approved the following out of state field trips:
1. Albertville High School Show Choir to travel to Orlando, Fla., March 16-19, 2023, to perform at Universal Studios.
2. Albertville High School Aggie Band to travel to Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 28, 2023 – Jan. 2, 2024, to perform in the Rose Parade.
3. Albertville High School FBLA to travel to Denver, Colo., for the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference Nov. 9-13, 2022.
The next Albertville BOE meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.