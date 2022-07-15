Marshall County has been victim to theft of traffic cones and “road closed” signs, especially around construction sites or damaged areas. This past weekend, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported the traffic control sign at Union Grove Road and Drift Wood Lane had several parts stolen including the tires, batteries and wiring.
The sign was less than a year old and was being loaned to District 1 by the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) for the use of directing traffic while the bridge was being reconstructed.
District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate mentioned the stolen parts at the Marshall County Commission Meeting on Wednesday.
“The EMA has been really good to let us have those electronic sign boards,” Shumate said. “We’ve got two right there on either side of the road that’s dug out on Union Grove Road. Apparently, over the weekend someone decided to steal … six batteries and also the tires on the trailer… That could have been a very hazardous situation if someone had driven down through there and didn’t know the road was closed ahead until they got too far.”
Shumate also said crews should be moving lots of dirt this week, and he hopes to have the tiles in soon to repair the road. County Engineer Bob Pirando said the project is “going along really well” so far.
