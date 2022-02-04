A single- vehicle crash at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, has claimed the life of a Grove Oak man.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Jeffrey Alan White, 54, was fatally injured when the 2006 Lexus ES330 he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a creek. White was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on DeKalb County Road 28, approximately three miles south of Geraldine, in DeKalb County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
