The death sentence for Havoc, a pit bull terrier mix that attacked a woman in Guntersville in September 2021, has been delayed again after his owner applied for a rehearing.
Havoc has remained in the city’s custody while the case made its way from municipal court up to the State Supreme Court, where it was decided he would be euthanized Dec. 13. But, just days before the execution, the court accepted Jackson’s last-minute application for a rehearing.
