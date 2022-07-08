A Boaz family was displaced from their home July 3 following a house fire.
Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said firefighters responded to the home at 147 Willow Road at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of smoke coming from the home.
Once on scene, firefighters entered through a back door finding the kitchen and attic area on fire.
The point of origin is believed to be in the kitchen, but the fire had climbed a wall behind cabinets and spread into the ceiling and attic.
Firefighters used a ladder to access the attic, pulling down portions of the ceiling to gain access to the fire.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing, Beck said.
No one was at home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Smoke, heat and water damage was reported throughout the home.
Firefighters responded with two engines, a brush truck and seven firefighters.
All firemen returned to service just after 7 p.m.
